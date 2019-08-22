New ViiV data shows efficacy of less frequent HIV drug administration

Global HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare has announced positive topline data from the Phase III ATLAS-2M study.

The study is testing an injectable, two-drug regimen of ViiV’s cabotegravir and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen’s rilpivirine for the treatment of HIV.

The trial met its primary endpoint, showing that the long-acting regimen, injected every two months, was non-inferior to a monthly administration, at Week 48.