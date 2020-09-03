Saturday 23 November 2024

NIH panel pours cold water on convalescent plasma claims

Biotechnology
3 September 2020
nih-big

Days after the US Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of convalescent plasma in COVID-19, a key advisory panel has warned of a lack of evidence.

On Sunday, the FDA said the product may be effective in treating the coronavirus for severe hospitalized patients, indicating in a  memorandum that the known and potential benefits should outweigh the risks.

On Tuesday, a National Institutes of Health (NIH) panel consisting of dozens of medical experts said there were “insufficient data to recommend either for or against” using the product.

