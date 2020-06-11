FDA and NIH updates to CURE ID app to speed drug development

The US Food and Drug Administration and National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the National Institutes of Health (NCATS/NIH) have made updates to the CURE ID application to be a more effective tool during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
CURE ID is an internet-based repository that allows clinicians to report their experiences treating difficult-to-treat infectious diseases with novel uses of existing drugs through a website, a smartphone or other mobile device. Clinicians can also access cases entered by other users and view them as individual case reports or an aggregated dataset.
The FDA and NCATS/NIH are also collaborating with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Critical Path Institute (C-Path), the World Health Organization and the Infectious Diseases Society of America to assess the global utility of the CURE ID platform for COVID-19 case information. Healthcare providers worldwide are encouraged to share their COVID-19 treatment experiences via the CURE ID platform.
