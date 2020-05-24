Look back at pharma news in the week to May 22, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
UK-based AstraZeneca last week announced an up to $1 billion award from the USA’s BARDA to support the development and production of the investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate AZD 1222, formerly dubbed ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. Also on the novel coronavirus scene, US biotech Sorrento Therapeutics presented strong findings from a trial of its STI-1499, part of the firm’s COVID-19 program, and US biotech Moderna saw its shares rocket after revealing positive results from a clinical trial of its COVID-19 candidate mRNA-1273. Meantime, HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare presented positive interim analysis of the HIV Prevention Trials Network 083 study. Regulatory news included AstraZeneca and partner Merck & Co gaining another US indication approved for its already blockbuster drug Lynparza, now in mCRPC, a type of prostate cancer.
