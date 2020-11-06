BRIEF—AstraZeneca makes inroads in China

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has signed an agreement with the Chinese government in Hainan to expedite the importation of certain drugs.

The firm has submitted for approval to market Koselugo (selumetinib), a treatment for neurofibromatosis type I, which is on a list of priority medicines for China.

The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) DS8201, a treatment for HER2 positive cancers, is also on the priority list, pending approval.

AstraZeneca has also inked agreements with the local authorities in five cities - Beijing, Hangzhou, Wuxi, Hangzhou and Guangzhou - to build headquarters in each city for regional business expansion.