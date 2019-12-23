Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF— AZ's triple-combination therapy approved in China for COPD

23 December 2019

AstraZeneca’s triple-combination therapy, budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate (BGF), has been approved in China as a maintenance treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

BGF is known as PT010 outside of China and as Breztri Aerosphere in Japan.

COPD is the 3rd leading cause of morbidity and mortality in China, affecting almost 100 million people and claiming nearly 1 million lives per year. These numbers are expected to increase, growing the burden on individuals, healthcare systems and society in China more broadly.

With new national and regional plans like Healthy China 2030 and the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine (PCCM) policy, the government in China is ramping up initiatives to address this high unmet need.

This is the first triple-combination therapy in a pressurised-metered dose inhaler (pMDI) device to be approved in China for the treatment of COPD and reflects AstraZeneca’s commitment to investing in Respiratory care in China and bringing new medicines to patients.

