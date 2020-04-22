Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—China progressing drug-related patent laws

Pharmaceutical
22 April 2020

China plans to introduce an early resolution mechanism, such as patent linkage, for drug patent disputes by the end of October this year, according to China’s intellectual property administration.

China has been improving drug-related patent laws in recent years, but it is the US-China trade war that expedited the process.

In the first stage agreement the two countries signed in January, China was required to build a patent linkage and patent term restoration system in the country.

China will also publish law enforcement on counterfeit drug crackdown by the end of July.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
China’s pharma blacklist could be weakened by inconsistent enforcement
29 January 2014
Pharmaceutical
Another look at news in the week to March 25
28 March 2016
Pharmaceutical
GlaxoSmithKline now accused of tax evasion in China
19 May 2014
Pharmaceutical
China approval for ViiV Healthcare's Vocabria with Rekambys in HIV
26 October 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze