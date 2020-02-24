Saturday 23 November 2024

COVID-19 — how dangerous is the coronavirus outbreak?

Pharmaceutical
Simon Wentworth
24 February 2020
virus_pathogen_big

In early December 2019, the first cases of a new coronavirus emerged, a virus that has since come to grip the world’s media and worry regulators in every country.

With echoes of the 2002 SARS epidemic, the pathogen - shortly dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO) - originated in China and was thought to have derived from a mutation occurring at a since-closed animal market in the city of Wuhan.

With a population of 11 million, Wuhan is a major commercial and industrial hub with large streams of people arriving and departing, prior to the Chinese government’s effective shutdown of the area.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Pharma event in Japan falls victim to COVID-19 – more to follow?
26 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Hep-C drug could be effective against COVID-19
27 February 2020
Generics
Mylan shares suffer amid uncertain 2020 outlook
28 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
US FDA warns of drug shortage due to COVID-19
28 February 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze