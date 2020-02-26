NIH starts testing Gilead's remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19

A randomized, controlled clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the investigational antiviral remdesivir in hospitalized adults diagnosed with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has begun at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha.
Remdesivir is a compound developed by US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), whose shares jumped 4.6% on Monday, ahead of the NIH announcement after a World Health Organization official remarked that the product was "the most promising candidate” as a treatment for COVID-19. However, the stock fell back 3.8% to $70.10 on Tuesday as analysts said remdesivir was unlikely to be the big money-spinner for the company in the short term.
Goldman Sachs has said that Gilead’s month-to-date move had already priced in as much as $5.5 billion in extra sales, but the Financial Times pointed out that Roche (ROG: SIX) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) had together made just $4 billion from government stockpiling swine flu treatments in 2009.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze