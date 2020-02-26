Saturday 23 November 2024

NIH starts testing Gilead's remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19

Biotechnology
26 February 2020
gilead-big

A randomized, controlled clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the investigational antiviral remdesivir in hospitalized adults diagnosed with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has begun at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha.

Remdesivir is a compound developed by US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), whose shares jumped 4.6% on Monday, ahead of the NIH announcement after a World Health Organization official remarked that the product was "the most promising candidate” as a treatment for COVID-19. However, the stock fell back 3.8% to $70.10 on Tuesday as analysts said remdesivir was unlikely to be the big money-spinner for the company in the short term.

Goldman Sachs has said that Gilead’s month-to-date move had already priced in as much as $5.5 billion in extra sales, but the Financial Times pointed out that Roche (ROG: SIX) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) had together made just $4 billion from government stockpiling swine flu treatments in 2009.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Industry groups play down Coronavirus' immediate risk to medicine supplies
25 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Hep-C drug could be effective against COVID-19
27 February 2020
Biotechnology
Vir and Alnylam expand deal on RNAi therapeutics for coronavirus infections
5 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin COVID-19 trial kicks off
15 May 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze