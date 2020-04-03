EMA on compassionate use of remdesivir for COVID-19

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) held an extraordinary virtual meeting on Thursday.

Committee members discussed the urgent issue of how Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) investigational antiviral drug remdesivir should be used for treating COVID-19 in compassionate use programs in the European Union.

Estonia, Greece, the Netherlands and Romania requested an opinion from the CHMP on the conditions under which early access to remdesivir through compassionate use could be given to patients with COVID 19.