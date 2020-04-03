In numbers—last quarter's share price risers

As the destructive power of COVID-19 skulks through the bourses of every continent, the first quarter of 2020 has delivered a punishing blow for investors in stocks of every stripe.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies have been no exception, with the final month of the quarter wiping billions from investors’ portfolios.

Amid continuing uncertainty around the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, the Dow Jones index posted its worst first quarter ever, dropping over 23%.