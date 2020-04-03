In numbers—last quarter's share price risers

As the destructive power of COVID-19 skulks through the bourses of every continent, the first quarter of 2020 has delivered a punishing blow for investors in stocks of every stripe.
Pharmaceutical and biotech companies have been no exception, with the final month of the quarter wiping billions from investors’ portfolios.
Amid continuing uncertainty around the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, the Dow Jones index posted its worst first quarter ever, dropping over 23%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze