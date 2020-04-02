Adaptive and Amgen collaborate on COVID-19 research

US biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), whose shares were up more than 4% at $205.78 late afternoon, and Adaptive Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADPT) today announced a collaboration aimed at helping address the COVID-19 pandemic. Adaptive dipped 0.75%.
The companies will combine expertise to discover and develop fully human neutralizing antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 to potentially prevent or treat COVID-19. The mutually exclusive collaboration brings together Adaptive's proprietary immune medicine platform for the identification of virus-neutralizing antibodies with Amgen's expertise in immunology and novel antibody therapy development.
