BRIEF—China's CDE identifies more drugs in 'urgent need'

Pharmaceutical
30 October 2020

China’s Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), a division of the country’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), has issued a list of imported drugs that are in urgent need.

The seven drugs include:

Astellas’ Xospata (gilteritinib) for FLT3 mutation- positive acute myeloid leukemia;

Biogen’s Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) for multiple sclerosis; and t

The severe vernal keratoconjunctivitis treatment Verkazia (ciclosporin) from Santen.

The CDE has issued three such lists since March 2019, covering 70 drugs in total.

