BRIEF—Cyprium and Sentynl enter asset purchase deal

Fortress Biotech partner company, Cyprium Therapeutics, and Sentynl Therapeutics, a USA-based specialty pharma company owned by the India’s Zydus Group, today announced the execution of an asset purchase agreement to commit development funding for and acquire Cyprium’s proprietary rights to CUTX-101, its copper histidinate product candidate that has the potential to be the first Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for Menkes disease.

Terms of the agreement include: