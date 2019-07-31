Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's receives FDA warning over complaints

Pharmaceutical
31 July 2019

The US regulator has  sent a Form 483 warning to the India-based active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) producer Dr Reddy’s Bollaram, regarding a number of deficiencies including a failure to respond to complaints about out-of-specification (OOS) results.

The US FDA says three complaints were received, related to microbiological failures.

In addition, the regulator said customers have complained about being shipped the wrong type of API, raising questions about the firm’s barcode system.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA approves new use for Bristol-Myers/Pfizer’ Eliquis
16 March 2014
Pharmaceutical
Astellas and Medivation file sNDA for new Xtandi indication
18 March 2014
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Silvergate’s pediatric lisinopril Qbrelis
30 July 2016
Pharmaceutical
Takeda receives Breakthrough designation for ixazomib
5 December 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze