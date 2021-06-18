Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—EC approves new indication for Aubagio

Pharmaceutical
18 June 2021

The European Commission (EC) has approved Sanofi’s Aubagio (teriflunomide) for the treatment of pediatric patients 10 to 17 years of age with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

The EC approval is based on data from the Phase III TERIKIDS study.

The approval confirms Aubagio as the first oral multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy for first-line treatment of children and adolescents with MS in the European Union, says Sanofi.

Pediatric MS is a rare condition and onset follows a relapsing-remitting disease course in 98% pediatric patients. Compared with adult-onset MS, pediatric patients often present with higher relapse rates and a greater lesion burden.

“Pediatric multiple sclerosis remains an area of significant unmet medical need,” said Dr Erik Wallström, therapeutic area head, neurology Development at Sanofi Genzym, adding:. “The European approval of Aubagio in pediatrics means young people with MS have a new treatment option, and importantly - one that can offer meaningful improvement in managing this serious disease.”

Aubagio was initially approved in the EU in 2013 for the treatment of adult patients with RRMS and the EC approval for the pediatric indication provides an additional year of marketing protection in the European Union.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pricing key to success of MS drug Aubagio in India, says analyst
28 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—FDA issues CRL for Aubagio submission for children
14 June 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze