Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Exelixis and NBE-Therapeutics to work together

Pharmaceutical
8 September 2020

California’s Exelixis has partnered with Swiss firm NBE-Therapeutics to discover and develop multiple antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in oncology.

Exelixis, the firm behind Cabometyx (cabozantinib), is seeking to leverage NBE’s expertise and proprietary platforms in ADC discovery, including site-specific conjugation and novel payloads.

Exelixis will make an upfront payment of $25 million to NBE in exchange for an exclusive option to nominate a defined number of target programs on NBE’s ADC platform over a two-year period.

Exelixis will be able to exercise its option to an exclusive worldwide license, and afterwards continue clinical development and commercialization activities for that target program.

Upon exercise of any option, NBE will be eligible for development and commercialization milestones, as well as royalties on net sales of any potential products resulting from that target program.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pharmacyclics and Roche research Imbruvica and Gazyva
17 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
Drug development “failures” critical to discovery process, says new report
8 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
Isis Pharmaceuticals receives first $7.5 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca for ISIS-STAT3
5 November 2014
Pharmaceutical
Study results inspire Bird Rock Bio hopes to slash cost of RA treatment
16 March 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze