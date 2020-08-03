Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—FDA approves new use for Spravato

3 August 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Spravato (esketamine) CIII nasal spray, taken with an oral antidepressant, to treat depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior.

The sNDA was submitted by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen.

Spravato is the first and only approved medicine that has been shown to reduce depressive symptoms within 24 hours, providing a new option for significant symptom relief until a longer-term, comprehensive treatment plan can take effect.

The sNDA approval is based on two identical Phase III clinical trials in which Spravato plus comprehensive standard of care demonstrated a significant, rapid reduction of depressive symptoms within 24 hours, with some patients starting to respond as early as four hours.

Spravato plus comprehensive standard of care led to a 15.9 and 16.0 point decrease on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), a tool used to assess severity of depressive symptoms, in the two trials at 24 hours after the first dose of study medication.

