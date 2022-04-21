Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Health Canada approval for Trikafta in six to 11 year-olds

Pharmaceutical
21 April 2022

Health Canada has granted Marketing Authorization for the expanded use of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages six through 11 years who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

With this announcement, approximately 500 Canadians with CF ages six-11 are now eligible for Trikafta.

As a result of this approval, an additional dosage strength of Trikafta tablets is now available (elexacaftor 50mg/tezacaftor 25mg/ivacaftor 37.5mg and ivacaftor 75mg).

Vertex has also submitted this indication to both the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) in Québec for Health Technology Assessments.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Next-gen cystic fibrosis treatment hits Phase III targets
21 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Personalized medicines advanced by FDA in 2019 address root causes of rare diseases
21 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Rapid US approval for next Vertex blockbuster
22 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Orkambi deal brings relief for British cystic fibrosis patients
24 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze