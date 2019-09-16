BRIEF—Helsinn and Mundipharma gain China approval of Akynzeo

Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, and Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical, the market leader in pain management, today jointly announce that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the oral formulation of Akynzeo(netupitant/pelonosetron) for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in China.

Under the terms of the accord, Mundipharma China Pharmaceutical has exclusive marketing, promotion and sale rights for the oral formulation of Akynzeo in China. Helsinn will be responsible for supplying the drug to Mundipharma and co-detailing the product in Shanghai while retaining all international development rights, including clinical development activities.

“We are also very pleased to be working in partnership with Mundipharma Pharmaceutical. Their expert knowledge and network in China will be invaluable as we begin to market Akynzeo in this strategically important region,” commented Helsinn chief executive Riccardo Braglia.