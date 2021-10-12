Helsinn out-licenses CINV drugs to Fosun Pharma

Privately-held Swiss firm Helsinn Group has today announced today the signing of exclusive license and distribution agreements with a subsidiary of China’s Fosun Pharma effective from October 1, 2021 in the territory of Mainland China for Aloxi (palonosetron hydrochloride), Akynzeo (netupitant and palonosetron hydrochloride) and anamorelin.
Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed, but under the terms of the agreements, Helsinn will grant Fosun Pharmaceutical AG an exclusive license to distribute, promote, market, and sell the following products in the aforesaid territory:
