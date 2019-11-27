Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Hoth agrees deal for novel allergy tech

Pharmaceutical
27 November 2019

Hoth Therapeutics has entered into a licensing agreement to study North Carolina State University’s “exon skipping approach” for treating allergic diseases.

Hoth is working on novel options for dermatological disorders such as atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis and acne.

Chief executive Robb Knie said: "This new collaboration will allow us to leverage this invention from the renowned expertise of Dr. Glenn Cruse and his scientific team at North Carolina State University.”

“We look forward to seeing how their work advances and what this might mean for patients suffering from undesirable steroid side effects who need an alternate treatment for asthma and other allergic diseases,” he added.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck’s investigational Timothy grass allergy tablet reduced symptoms in Phase III study
12 November 2013
Pharmaceutical
Lilly signs immunological collaboration with US research institute
14 May 2015
Pharmaceutical
AAAAI 2014: Merck announces positive results of study in sublingual dust allergen immunotherapy tablet
5 March 2014
Pharmaceutical
Allergy Therapeutics to resume US clinical development program
25 June 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze