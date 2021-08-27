Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—ICER update on Biden pricing reforms and COVID-19 therapies

Pharmaceutical
27 August 2021

In its weekly newsletter, the USA’s Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) noted that, on July 9, the Biden administration directed Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra to develop a “comprehensive” plan on drug pricing reform within 45 days -- a deadline that came and went earlier this week.

Apparently, the HHS did in fact send its plan to the White House by Monday, but that plan won’t be shared with the public until sometime next month.

When asked to comment on the scope of the HHS plan,  a White House official highlighted the President’s interest in using legislation to accomplish pricing reforms that potentially could be even more transformative.

Also, the ICER noted that it yesterday announced that it will be assessing several treatments for COVID-19: casirivimab/imdevimab (REGEN-COV, Regeneron), sotrovimab (GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology), molnupiravir (Merck & Co), PF-07321332/ritonavir (Pfizer), and fluvoxamine (Investigator initiated).

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Bulk order affirms Pfizer as prime mover in pandemic fightback
19 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz to participate in Phase III of the molnupiravir study in COVID-19
18 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
Biden boosts anti-viral research with $3 billion investment
18 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
ICER final Evidence Report on outpatient treatments for COVID-19
10 May 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze