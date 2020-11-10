Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Impel submits migraine NDA

Pharmaceutical
10 November 2020

Privately-held CNS specialist Impel NeuroPharma has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for INP104 (dihydroergotamine mesylate) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adult patients.

INP104 uses the Seattle-based company’s proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) technology, a delivery system that uniquely targets the vascular-rich upper nasal space. It is Impel’s first therapeutic candidate to be submitted for US regulatory review.

Adrian Adams, chairman and chief executive officer of Impel, said: “The submission of INP104 represents our first NDA and marks a major milestone for Impel as we rapidly advance our pipeline of differentiated, potentially transformative therapies for people living with CNS disorders.

“Based upon the previously reported positive results of the STOP 301 study, we believe that INP104 has the potential to provide an important new option for people who need a fast, effective, and consistently reliable acute treatment of migraine headaches.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Impel's NDA for migraine drug accepted by FDA
20 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze