BRIEF—Jyseleca launches for RA in Japan

Gilead Sciences and development partner Eisai have launched the oral JAK1 blocker Jyseleca (filgotinib maleate) in Japan, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

In September the therapy won its first approvals, in Japan and in Europe. In the USA, the firms were set back by a request for more data, from the MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies, with approval still pending.

Jyseleca is indicated for RA in people who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies.

Under the terms of a 2019 deal, Gilead holds the marketing authorization for Jyseleca, while Eisai is responsible for product distribution in Japan.