Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Jyseleca launches for RA in Japan

Pharmaceutical
18 November 2020

Gilead Sciences and development partner Eisai have launched the oral JAK1 blocker Jyseleca (filgotinib maleate) in Japan, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

In September the therapy won its first approvals, in Japan and in Europe. In the USA, the firms were set back by a request for more data, from the MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies, with approval still pending.

Jyseleca is indicated for RA in people who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies.

Under the terms of a 2019 deal, Gilead holds the marketing authorization for Jyseleca, while Eisai is responsible for product distribution in Japan.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze