BRIEF—Mitsubishi Tanabe's Tenelia approved in Thailand

Pharmaceutical
25 May 2020

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (MTPC) today announced that its subsidiary in Thailand has obtained regulatory approval for Tenelia (teneligliptin hydrobromide hydrate) 20mg tablets for a treatment agent for type 2 diabetes mellitus from the country’s Food and Drug Administration, following the completion of the approval application procedure.

In Japan, approval for teneligliptin was received in June 2012, and in Korea in April 2014.

Thailand is the third country that has approved teneligliptin.

In Thailand, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Thailand) Co will market Tenelia as the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH).

Originating in Japan, teneligliptin is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor discovered by MTPC.

MTPC has filed teneligliptin to Asian countries including China and is working to get early approval to bring this product to patients as soon as possible.

By providing a new option for the treatment of diabetes to a growing number of patients in the world, MTPC shows its continued resolve to improve their quality of life (QOL), the company said.

