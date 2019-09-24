Mitsubishi Tanabe files for Tenelia approval in China

The Chinese business of Japanese drugmaker Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508) has filed for approval to market Tenelia (teneligliptin) for type 2 diabetes.

The dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor has been approved for use in Japan, Argentina, Korea and India.

The therapy has been shown to lower each of the postprandial blood glucose levels, as well as fasting blood glucose levels, with once-a-day administration.