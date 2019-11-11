Saturday 23 November 2024

Mitsubishi Tanabe adds to confidence on vadadustat

11 November 2019
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508) has presented new results on vadadustat in renal anemia, having filed for approval in this setting in Japan in July with its convenient once-a-day oral administration therapy.

The Japanese company has presented the results at the American Society of Nephrology, Kidney Week 2019, which are from a Phase III trial in anemia in non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients in Japan.

This study showed non-inferiority of vadadustat in mean hemoglobin (Hb) level at week 20 and week 24 to that of darbepoetin alfa, a drug that was originally marketed by Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) under the brand name Aranesp.

