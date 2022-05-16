Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—New chief executive and chairman at Nicox

Pharmaceutical
16 May 2022

French ophthalmology company Nicox has announced a new governance structure, with a separation of the functions of chief executive and chairman of the board.

Andreas Segerros has been appointed as chief executive, while current board member Jean-Francois Labbé will become chairman.

Michele Garufi, current CEO and chairman, will continue as a board member.

Mr Segerros has held numerous executive positions in global pharma companies in his career, including in R&D, marketing and business development, including at Pharmacia, Upjohn and Ferring.

He said: “With its rich pipeline, near term development of NCX470, and the hard work and vision of a talented and passionate team, we can look forward to delivering products to treat some of the world’s most prevalent and serious ophthalmic disorders, with the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.”

