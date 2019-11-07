BRIEF—New results support Ofev findings

Privately-held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim has presented results from a new subgroup analyses from the Phase III INBUILD trial that showed Ofev (nintedanib) reduced the rate of lung function decline in patients with autoimmune-related interstitial lung diseases.

The findings support the primary endpoint results from the trial, which formed the basis of the supplemental new drug application that is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Breakthrough Therapy Designation status was granted to the application from the agency last month.