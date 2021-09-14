Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Novel targeted therapy submitted for Japanese approval

Pharmaceutical
14 September 2021

Otsuka group company Taiho Pharmaceutical has submitted for Japanese approval for TAS-116 (pimitespib), as a treatment for people with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

Based on the results of the Phase III CHAPTER-GIST-301 study, approval would allow the firm to market the HSP90 blocker as a second-line option, after chemotherapy.

Data show the trial met its primary endpoint, prolonging progression-free survival.

Inhibiting HSP90 has been shown to have an anticancer effect by destabilizing and reducing proteins such as KIT, PDGFRA, HER2, and EGFR which are involved in the growth and survival of cancer.

Pharmaceutical
Japan approval for Taiho's Jeselhy in GIST
20 June 2022


