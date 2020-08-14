Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Novo Nordisk invests another 850 million kroner in Kalundborg facilities

Pharmaceutical
14 August 2020

Diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk today announced plans to invest 850 million Danish kroner ($135 million) in expanding its production facilities in Kalundborg, Denmark.

This new investment brings Novo Nordisk’s total investments in site Kalundborg to more than 2 billion kroner in 2020.

Novo Nordisk currently manufactures a range of diabetes care products in Kalundborg, and the new investment will be used to rebuild and expand an existing production facility to create additional capacity for manufacturing the pharmaceuticals of the future.

In February, Novo Nordisk announced an investment of 800 million kroner in upgrading and expanding facilities at its production site in Kalundborg to ensure capacity for future production of existing and new-generation diabetes care products.

In May, the company announced a further investment of 150 million kroner in a new tablet packaging production line, followed up in June by an investment of 225 million kroner.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk subpoenaed by US Attorney
25 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
French production facilities latest to be upgraded by Novo Nordisk
25 April 2016
Pharmaceutical
$1.8 billion new US facility a 'huge step strategically and financially' for Novo Nordisk
30 March 2016
Pharmaceutical
Ginkgo Bioworks expands collaboration with Novo Nordisk
10 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze