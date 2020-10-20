Sunday 24 November 2024

Novo Nordisk to expand insulin capacity in Russia

20 October 2020
Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) plans to launch the production of a fourth-generation insulin in Russia at the facilities of its local plant in the Kaluga region, according to recent statements made by the company and the Kaluga regional authorities.

So far, the company has invested more than $100 million in the plant, which currently has the status of one of the largest insulin-producing facilities in Europe, while the planned launch of new production will contribute to a further expansion of its capacities.

For the project, the company will transfer the production technology from one of its factories located in Denmark.

