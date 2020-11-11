Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Pfizer inks deal with Dynamiker

Pharmaceutical
11 November 2020

US pharma giant Pfizer signed a strategic partnership with Tianjin-based biotech Dynamiker at the China International Import Expo held in Shanghai from November 5 to November 10.

The two parties will push standards setting for fungus testing labs in China, improving China's fungal disease diagnosis and testing capabilities and improving treatment for patients with fungal diseases in the country.

Pfizer in July filed a new drug application (NDA) for approval in China for the antifungal drug Cresemba (isavuconazole) in two formulations - capsule and injectable.

Cresemba, which treats invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis, was developed by Swiss biopharma firm Basilea Pharmaceutica but Pfizer owns the commercial rights in China and several other countries in the Asia Pacific region, as well as Europe.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA's anti-infective committee recommends Astellas' Cresemba
23 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Astellas' new antifungal drug Cresemba
7 March 2015
Pharmaceutical
Basilea set to get $226 million from expanded Cresemba deal
1 December 2017
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to commercialize Cresemba in Europe
15 June 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze