BRIEF—Russia posts significant increase pharma production this year

Pharmaceutical
15 December 2020

The production of drugs in Russia for 10 months of the current year grew to 399.1 billion roubles ($5.4 billion), which is 17% higher than in the same period in 2019, according to a recent report from the Russian pharma analytics agency RNC Pharma.

In volume terms, the growth was lower, being equivalent to +12.4% to 4 billion packages.

According to the analysts, devaluation of rouble was one of the reasons for the growth achieved in value terms.

In the overall structure of the market, the best sales’ dynamics was observed in the case of inexpensive and massively demanded drugs, of which overall shipments to the market this year amounted to almost 500 million packages, up 29% more than a year earlier.

Of these, biggest growth was demonstrated by the segment of antibiotics-azalides (shipments of which to the domestic market increased 3.5-fold), antiviral drugs (by three times), rehydrating agents (by 2.4 times).

