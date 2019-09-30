BRIEF—Sanofi's Suliqua launched in UK

Eight months after its approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the diabetes therapy Suliqua (insulin glargine/lixisenatide) has been launched in the UK.

The Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) drug, in combination with metformin, is authorized for type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycemic control when this has not been provided by metformin alone or metformin combined with another oral glucose lowering medicinal product or with basal insulin.

An advantage of Suliqua is that the simple administration of an insulin glargine/lixisenatide fixed ratio combination in a single daily injection can help to reduce the daily complexity of diabetes management.

US approval was granted for this therapy, under the brand name Soliqua, in January 2017.