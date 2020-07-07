BRIEF—Sanofi seeks to soften results blow with renewed warning

French drugmaker Sanofi appears keen to mitigate any shock about its pandemic-hit second quarter results, which are due to be presented on July 29.

In a pre-quarterly results communication, the company has reiterated its previous prediction for second quarter sales to decline at a low single-digit rate at currency exchange rates, versus the same period in 2019.

Shares in Sanofi were 1% lower as Tuesday’s trading entered its final quarter.