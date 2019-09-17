BRIEF—Seattle Genetics outlines ESMO 2019 data

Antibody-drug conjugate specialist Seattle Genetics has outlined the data it will present at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting in Barcelona.

Highlights include an oral presentation of initial data from a Phase I trial of enfortumab vedotin plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

Chief medical officer Roger Dansey said he was also: “pleased to see initial results from an investigator-sponsored study called MOUNTAINEER examining the combination of our novel tyrosine kinase inhibitor tucatinib with trastuzumab for the treatment of HER2-amplified metastatic colorectal cancer.”