BRIEF—Studies on Shionogi's cefiderocol appear in The Lancet Infectious Diseases

Pharmaceutical
13 October 2020

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi has announced the back-to-back publication of two studies in The Lancet Infectious Diseases highlighting the efficacy and safety of cefiderocol against some of the most difficult-to-treat Gram-negative bacterial infections.

These infections include nosocomial pneumonia, bloodstream infections, sepsis, and complicated urinary tract infections.

The publication of these results are a boost for the marketing of cefiderocol, which this year received European Commission marketing authorisation for the treatment of infections due to aerobic Gram-negative bacteria in adults with limited treatment options, under the brand name Fetcroja.

Cefiderocol is the first treatment which provides coverage against all Gram-negative pathogens considered of critical priority by the World Health Organization.

