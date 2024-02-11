Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—Sylentis efficacy study of the drug did not meet the primary endpoint

Pharmaceutical
11 February 2024

Sylentis, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spain’s PharmaMar, (has obtained the results of the Phase III SYL10111_V (tivanisiran) clinical trial for the treatment of dry-eye associated with Sjögren’s syndrome.

The primary endpoint was to evaluate the efficacy (signs and symptoms) and was not met.

The trial was a randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study conducted in more than 40 hospitals in the United States and 8 in Spain involving 203 patients.

Last December, Sylentis released results of the FYDES clinical trial evaluating the long-term safety of tivanisiran.

Analysis of the primary endpoint showed that the overall frequency and percentage of  patients experiencing at least one adverse event (ocular or non-ocular, related or unrelated) was similar in both treatment groups: 40.4% in the tivanisiran group and 39.8% in the control arm.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze