Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Synairgen presents SNG001 data at ATS 2022

Pharmaceutical
17 May 2022

British respiratory company Synairgen is  presenting full data from the Phase III SPRINTER trial of its COVID-19 therapy SNG001 at the annual meeting of the American Thoracic Society (ATS 2022).

The trial has been testing the novel interferon-beta formulation for use in people that are hospitalized with the disease.

The trial did not meet the primary endpoints of discharge from hospital and recovery.

However, the firm said that post hoc analyses showed “an encouraging signal in reduction in the relative risk (RRR) of progression to severe disease or death within 35 days.”

Chief scientific officer Phillip Monk said the analyses “suggest that SNG001 may be having a beneficial effect with respect to prevention of severe disease or death.”

He added: “These results provide a strong clinical rationale to continue to investigate SNG001 in a trial evaluating progression and/or mortality in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and more widely in patients with severe viral lung infections.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Coronavirus treatments - the current state of play
14 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze