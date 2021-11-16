Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Two billion doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have gone to poorer countries

Pharmaceutical
16 November 2021

In the week that the company has announced that it will start selling its Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine for profit in the world’s wealthier countries, AstraZeneca has stressed that poorer nations have been receiving their share.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma major and its partners have reached the milestone of releasing for supply two billion doses of their vaccine to more than 170 countries across every continent on the planet in the last 11 months, the company said in a statement released Tuesday.

Approximately two-thirds of these have gone to low- and lower-middle-income countries, including more than 175 million doses delivered to 130 countries through the COVAX Facility.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive, AstraZeneca, said: “Our vaccine has played a key role in tackling the biggest public health emergency of our lifetime: an estimated million lives saved, 50 million infections prevented, two billion doses delivered. The numbers are remarkable, and I’d like to thank everyone who put their lives to one side to help in this incredible endeavor. While much of the world still has to be vaccinated, and there is still much more to do, today is a proud day and testament to what can be achieved when we all work together.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Bimervax COVID-19 vaccine authorized by MHRA
1 August 2023
Pharmaceutical
Medicago/GSK report positive Phase III COVID-19 vaccine results
7 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Moving on from opioids, Mundipharma gains Rezzayo nod
3 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
Label expansion for GSK’s Arexvy label will intensify competition with Pfizer’s Abrysvo
5 February 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze