Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Verona raises $200 million in private placement

Pharmaceutical
17 July 2020

UK-based Verona Pharma has raised approximately $200 million through a private placement of shares led by new investors RA Capital Management, Access Biotechnology, Perceptive Advisors, and others.

The firm plans to use the money to fund the Phase III ENHANCE trial, due to start in late 2020, in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Verona’s lead candidate is ensifentrine (RPL554), a novel inhaled therapy which inhibits the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4).

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Verona Pharma bags $650 million strategic financing
10 May 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze