BRIEF — Vifor shines a spotlight on iron deficiency

Vifor Pharma has sought to shine a light on iron deficiency, a condition that it claims is present in one third of the world’s population.
The Swiss drugmaker has used Monday’s Iron Deficiency Day to draw attention to the health problems posed by the condition, including anemia and impacting the development of unborn children.
Vifor is aiming to become the global leader in iron deficiency and already has three approved therapies in the space.
