Vifor Pharma, a part of Switzerland-based Galenica Group (SIX: GALN) develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of iron deficiency.

The company also offers a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines as well as over-the-counter (OTC) products. Its lead iron products include Ferinject (ferric carboxymaltose), used for intravenous treatment of iron deficiency when oral iron preparations are ineffective or cannot be used.

The properties of the complex, in particular its stability, makes high dosing up to 1000 mg iron possible. These characteristics make Ferinject the first non-dextran iron complex for high iv iron dosing. Venofer (iron sucrose) is the established brand of a solution of iron sucrose used for intravenous treatment of iron deficiency when oral iron preparations are ineffective or cannot be used.

Maltofer (iron polymaltose) is a further iron carbohydrate complex, available in solution or in tablet form used for oral treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia as well as prophylactic oral therapy of iron deficiency during pregnancy. The Vifor Pharma Infectious Diseases / OTX franchise focuses on a range of over-the-counter and OTX (prescribed non-prescription) products.