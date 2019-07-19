BRIEF—Zytiga included in WHO list

The prostate cancer drug Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) has been included in the updated World Health Organization (WHO) Essential Medicines List.
Zytiga, from Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit, is included in the list for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Due to its dominant position in prostate cancer, Zytiga earned Janssen $3.5 billion last year, but this figure is set to drop following rulings that competitors can enter the US market.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze