BRIEF—Zytiga included in WHO list

The prostate cancer drug Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) has been included in the updated World Health Organization (WHO) Essential Medicines List.

Zytiga, from Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit, is included in the list for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Due to its dominant position in prostate cancer, Zytiga earned Janssen $3.5 billion last year, but this figure is set to drop following rulings that competitors can enter the US market.