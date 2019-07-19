Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Zytiga included in WHO list

Pharmaceutical
19 July 2019

The prostate cancer drug Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) has been included in the updated World Health Organization (WHO) Essential Medicines List.

Zytiga, from Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit, is included in the list for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Due to its dominant position in prostate cancer, Zytiga earned Janssen $3.5 billion last year, but this figure is set to drop following rulings that competitors can enter the US market.

