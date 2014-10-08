Bristol-Myers resolves Sustiva patent litigation in USA

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has successfully resolved all outstanding US patent litigation relating to efavirenz, an active ingredient contained in HIV/AIDS drugs Sustiva (efavirenz) and Atripla (efavirenz/emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate).
Accordingly, the company believes that loss of exclusivity in the USA for efavirenz should not occur until December 2017. Sustiva is marketed in collaboration with US peer Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).
Although in its latest statement B-MS did not identify with whom at has reached a settlement, the drugmakers filed suit against Cipla in June 2013, accusing the Indian generic maker of infringing two patents by filing an abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of Sustiva, an HIV treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze