Bruno Lucidi appointed permanent CEO of Karolinska Development

Swedish drug developer Karolinska Development has named Bruno Lucidi as permanent chief executive.

Karolinska Development’s chairman Bo Jesper Hansen said: “We are happy to welcome Bruno Lucidi as permanent CEO. As communicated on September 30, we need a new strategy and a new leadership to realize the true potential of Karolinska Development and its portfolio companies. We are convinced that Bruno has the right skills and experiences to lead the company during this important phase where a more effective and compelling strategy for the future needs to be executed”.

Mr Lucidi has extensive international experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and financial industry. In his previous positions as founding chief executive of Idenix and Chairman of Pharmasset, he contributed to maturing the companies to a level that eventually resulted in both companies being acquired by multinational pharmaceutical companies. He has also held senior positions within Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson and at GlaxoSmithKline.