Cabotegravir gets FDA 'Breakthrough' status for HIV PrEP

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) majority-owned HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for its long-acting, injectable cabotegravir for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
The designation was based on efficacy and safety results from HPTN 083, a Phase IIb/III randomized, multicenter, double-blind, clinical trial that compared long-acting, injectable cabotegravir to daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 200mg and 300mg (FTC/TDF) for HIV prevention among men who have sex with men and transgender women who have sex with men.
Final analysis of HPTN 083 showed the superiority of long-acting cabotegravir, which was 66% more effective at preventing HIV when compared to daily oral FTC/TDF tablets. This translated to an HIV incidence rate of 0.41% in the cabotegravir group (95% confidence interval [CI] 0.22%-0.69%) and 1.22% in the FTC/TDF group (95% CI 0.87%-1.67%) in a study population of 4,566.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze