Calliditas gets additional seven-year orphan drug exclusivity for Tarpeyo

Shares of Sweden-headquartered Calliditas Therapeutics (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALT) were up 6.8% at 116.60 kronor by mid-morning after revealing a patent extension on its lead product.
Calliditas said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an orphan exclusivity period of seven years for Tarpeyo (budesonide), expiring in December 2030, based on the company obtaining full approval with a new indication for this product.
Following full approval in December 2023, Tarpeyo is indicated “to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk for disease progression.” The exclusivity period reflects the new indication covering all adult patients with primary IgAN at risk of disease progression based on a confirmed reduction of kidney loss reflecting a clinical benefit on kidney function for adult patients with primary IgAN, the company noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze