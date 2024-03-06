Monday 29 September 2025

Calliditas gets additional seven-year orphan drug exclusivity for Tarpeyo

Pharmaceutical
6 March 2024
calliditas_large

Shares of Sweden-headquartered Calliditas Therapeutics (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALT) were up 6.8% at 116.60 kronor by mid-morning after revealing a patent extension on its lead product.

Calliditas said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an orphan exclusivity period of seven years for Tarpeyo (budesonide), expiring in December 2030, based on the company obtaining full approval with a new indication for this product.

Following full approval in December 2023, Tarpeyo is indicated “to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk for disease progression.” The exclusivity period reflects the new indication covering all adult patients with primary IgAN at risk of disease progression based on a confirmed reduction of kidney loss reflecting a clinical benefit on kidney function for adult patients with primary IgAN, the company noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Calliditas presents positive Tarpeyo data at ASN Kidney Week 2023
7 November 2023
Pharmaceutical
Calliditas pulls out all the stops in bid to boost Tarpeyo uptake
12 April 2023
Pharmaceutical
Calliditas pushing for Nefecon/Tarpeyo approval based on NefIgArd data
15 August 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze